President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday stressed the importance of developing students’ critical thinking and individual skills, saying education was at the forefront of government decision-making amid rapid technological advances and geopolitical developments.

Speaking during a visit to a private school in Paphos, Christodoulides said he believed strongly in both public and private education, describing it as an investment in the country’s future.

“I am here because I truly believe in education. I genuinely believe in both public and private education,” he said, adding that he would also be visiting a public school later in the day.

“Education affects every aspect of policy, across all areas in which the executive branch exercises its responsibilities,” he said.

He stressed that international developments, technological progress and geopolitical changes had made education a central consideration in government policy.

“Education is at the forefront of every decision we make as a government, because the decisions we take primarily affect the future of our country, the younger generation, our children and today’s students,” he said.

Christodoulides said the government’s main objective was to adopt a student-centred approach that would help young people develop critical thinking while identifying and building on their individual abilities.

“Every child has their own skills,” he said, adding that the greatest challenge facing both public and private educational institutions was to focus on these two priorities.

“Skills are extremely important, but so is critical thinking,” he stressed.

The president also highlighted the importance of listening directly to students and understanding their concerns and expectations.

“It is particularly important for us to hear their views, their concerns and their worries, so that both the state and private educational institutions can respond to their needs and expectations,” he said.

He congratulated the school on its progress, describing it as a successful investment in education.

Recalling that he was born and raised in Paphos, Christodoulides said he remembered the school’s early days and believed its current results reflected the significant work being carried out.

He added that the school’s achievements and student numbers demonstrated the value of its educational approach.