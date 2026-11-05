Police are searching for a 22-year-old Turkish Cypriot suspected of stealing five hunting dogs worth a total of €7,500 from a field in the Ayios Therapontas area of Limassol.

The dogs’ 41-year-old owner reported the theft to police after discovering that the animals were missing.

During the investigation, evidence emerged implicating a 22-year-old Turkish Cypriot man who resides in Paphos.

Police are also investigating whether the suspect may have crossed into the occupied north with the five dogs.