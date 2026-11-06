Cyprus and Armenia are looking to strengthen cooperation in education, research and youth, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on social media.

Michaelidou is currently in Yeravan at the invitation of her Armenian counterpart, according to a post on X.

In the post, she highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

On her first day, she met the rector of Yerevan State University to discuss enhanced collaboration, including student exchanges, academic programmes, joint research and new technologies.

She also visited the Alternative Youth Centre, where the delegation learned about initiatives fostering creativity, youth engagement and skill development, particularly in technology and entrepreneurship.

Michaelidou described investment in young people and opportunities for their empowerment as shared priorities.

She also visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum, describing it as a place of historical memory that underlines the importance of honouring victims and defending human dignity.