Police in Larnaca arrested a 34-year-old domestic worker on Saturday morning on suspicion of sending €42,000 belonging to her 81-year-old employer abroad through money transfer companies.

The case was reported to police on November 3 by a 47-year-old relative of the elderly woman, who found “suspicious transactions” on her bank card, with the payments appearing to date back to August.

Officers searched the suspect’s room and seized three mobile phones, €620 in cash and gold jewellery worth €1,600.

Police said the jewellery had been “bought with the 81-year-old’s bank card”.

The suspect is due to appear before Larnaca district court on Sunday morning, where police will seek a remand order.