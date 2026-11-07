Iran executed a Baluch man for involvement in an armed attack on a police station in the southeast of the country in which several officers were killed or wounded, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Mohammad Aref Shahbakhsh, identified by the semi-official media as a member of the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, was convicted of armed rebellion and “waging war against God” in connection with the attack on the Qaleh Bid police station in Khash, in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The report did not specify when the attack took place or how many police officers were killed or wounded.

Jaish al-Adl, which operates in southeastern Iran near the border with Pakistan, has carried out numerous attacks against Iranian security forces.