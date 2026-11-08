Mercedes secured their ninth Formula One constructors’ world championship and completed a title double on Sunday in a Sao Paulo Grand Prix won by McLaren’s Lando Norris from pole position for the second year in a row.

The title was Mercedes’ first constructors’ crown since 2021 and came a week after 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli became the youngest drivers’ champion with four races to spare in Mexico City.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second, racing from 21st on the grid due to engine penalties, in a race that started and ended in the rain, and teammate Isack Hadjar was third. George Russell was fourth for Mercedes and Antonelli fifth with the fastest lap.

Mercedes had needed to score only three points more than Ferrari to clinch the title and the Italian team never threatened to prolong the fight on a treacherous track with Charles Leclerc seventh and Lewis Hamilton ninth in his 400th race.

“It was a very tough race, very, very tough,” said Norris, the 2025 world champion, of his 14th career win and 50th podium as well as his team’s first victory since August.

“A lot of challenges today with the conditions and going onto slicks in the wet is always tough, especially when you are pushing for the lead and trying to catch up a little bit,” added the Briton, who lost out to Antonelli at the start.

“The main thing today was I kept it cool and didn’t make any mistakes and had the pace when I needed to. Nice to be back on the top step and what a place to do it as well.”

Norris took the chequered flag, waved by Brazil soccer forward Neymar, 14.602 seconds clear of Verstappen.

Mercedes equalled Williams’ nine constructors’ championships.

“It was a very strong beginning of the season and that kind of got us over the line. These last few races have been challenging at times, today it was difficult, but overall I’m so proud for the organisation,” said team boss Toto Wolff.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was sixth with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson sandwiched between the Ferrari drivers in eighth after a fine race that saw the New Zealander start third and run in second place for the first five laps.

Nico Hulkenberg took the final point for Audi in a race of spins, slippery moments and changeable conditions.