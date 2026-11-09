From the streets of old Nicosia to a packed GSP Stadium, the capital turned blue and yellow as APOEL marked their centenary with a weekend to remember.

Nicosia belonged to APOEL this weekend as thousands of supporters took to the streets and filled the GSP Stadium to celebrate a century of football, history and passion, with a spectacular night of football and fireworks bringing the centenary celebrations to a fitting conclusion.

Founded on November 8, 1926, at a confectionery on Ledra Street, APOEL marked its 100th birthday with celebrations that brought together generations of supporters, former players and club personalities.

The festivities began on Saturday, when the club’s centenary flame set off from the historic location on Ledra Street, carried by former players in a torch relay through the capital. The procession passed along Makarios Avenue before reaching the club’s headquarters on Limassol Avenue, where supporters gathered to welcome it.

The evening included tributes to figures who had helped shape the club’s history, while fireworks, flares and chants provided a typically passionate APOEL backdrop.

Former players took the opportunity to reflect on what the club means to its supporters.

“We feel great honour and joy to be among you to celebrate APOEL’s 100th anniversary. The Legend has written history that nobody will ever be able to repeat,” former player Nikos Pantziaras told the gathering.

Giannos Ioannou also paid tribute to the supporters, insisting they were the driving force behind the club’s achievements.

“Everything this team has achieved, which no other team will achieve, is due to one reason, and that reason is you,” he said.

Sunday’s celebrations moved to GSP, where APOEL faced Aris in a league fixture that had become much more than an ordinary championship match.

The supporters created a spectacular blue-and-yellow display before kick-off, with a giant choreographed banner and the number 100 prominently displayed in the South Stand.

The 26th minute brought another symbolic moment, with supporters lighting hundreds of flares in reference to the club’s founding year. The smoke briefly interrupted the match.

On the pitch, APOEL provided the perfect birthday present, recovering from an early setback to beat Aris 3-1. Verton put the visitors ahead in the third minute, but Marquinhos equalised six minutes later. Carrillo headed APOEL in front in first-half stoppage time before Bakasetas sealed the victory in the 77th minute.

The celebrations continued after the final whistle with a special anniversary ceremony honouring former players and personalities who had contributed to the club’s remarkable history.

A spectacular drone display illuminated the night sky, accompanied by special effects and fireworks, while supporters joined in the club anthem in an emotional finale.

Former Brazilian star Gustavo Manduca, among those attending the anniversary celebrations, summed up the emotional connection between club and supporters.

“You are APOEL,” he told the crowd.

And as the fireworks lit up the Nicosia sky, the message was unmistakable: a century after its foundation, APOEL’s greatest asset remains the generations of supporters who continue to make the club what it is.

One hundred years down. The Legend lives on.