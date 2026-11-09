CAPSBOLD wins prestigious Red Dot Award 2026 for ICan educational ecosystem

CAPSBOLD, a global creative marketing agency, has won the prestigious Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2026 for its work on the ICan educational ecosystem in Limassol, Cyprus. The project received a Red Dot distinction in the Spatial Communication – Orientation Systems category, recognised by the international jury for its outstanding design quality and creative execution.

The Red Dot Award, with a history spanning more than 70 years, is one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions. In 2026, projects from 52 countries were submitted to the Brands & Communication Design competition and evaluated by an independent international jury of 30 design and communication experts.

CAPSBOLD developed a comprehensive brand experience for ICan, combining brand strategy, visual identity and spatial design. At the heart of the award-winning project is an intuitive navigation system featuring branded shapes, custom icons, signage and thematic illustrations that help children and families navigate the educational space with ease.

The design also incorporates educational and cultural references, transforming the school’s interiors into engaging visual storytelling elements that support learning and discovery.

“Our goal was to create an intuitive and welcoming environment for ICan, where design goes beyond aesthetics and serves a real purpose. From navigation icons to interior graphics, every element was thoughtfully developed to help children and families navigate the space with ease, while making the environment itself part of the learning experience. Receiving international recognition for this project is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Tatiana Reznichek, Head of Design at CAPSBOLD.

“At ICan, we wanted to create more than just a school — a welcoming environment where children feel comfortable, confident and inspired to explore. CAPSBOLD helped us translate this vision into a thoughtful design system that connects our educational philosophy with the physical space. Seeing this project recognised internationally is a wonderful achievement for everyone involved,” noted Tassoula Katsiami, ICan School Principal.

The winners were celebrated at the Red Dot Gala on November 6, 2026 at the Konzerthaus Berlin.

The ICan project will also be featured on the Red Dot website, in the International Yearbook Brands & Communication Design and at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen.