The Pancyprian Coordinating Council for Volunteering launched its 13th annual Christmas campaign to support vulnerable families across Cyprus on Monday.

The Adopt a Family campaign aims to provide households in need with essential items and gifts during the festive season.

The council called on businesses, organisations and individuals to contribute, while NGOs and other groups are invited to submit the needs of families they support.

Donations will be allocated by district volunteer coordinating councils, guided by the needs of participating organisations and ensuring transparency.

Since 2015, the campaign has helped thousands of financially vulnerable families.

Donations can include supermarket vouchers, gifts for children, Christmas food and other essential items.

People can also offer their time and volunteer services.