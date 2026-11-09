Iran’s state news agency IRNA is exploring a cooperation agreement with Cypriot media outlets, its managing director Hossein Jaberi-Ansari told Tehran’s newly appointed ambassador to Cyprus.

Jaberi-Ansari met Ambassador Mohsen Shamsizadeh at the agency’s headquarters in Tehran on Friday, where he asked the ambassador to prepare reports on the media landscape in Cyprus.

Such material would help IRNA assess where cooperation with local outlets might be possible, he said, as IRNA already has agreements with official news agencies in other countries.

Jaberi-Ansari said if the right conditions exist in Cyprus, a similar agreement could be drafted and put into effect to widen ties.

He also said IRNA news teams were ready to work with the Iranian embassy in Nicosia to cover major developments in Cyprus.

Jaberi-Ansari described the arrangement as an opportunity to “establish direct communication channels” between Iranian embassies and IRNA.

Shamsizadeh called such efforts “crucial” to improving mutual understanding between Iran and Cyprus.

The ambassador has yet to take up his post in Nicosia, where he will replace Alireza Salarian.