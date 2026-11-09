Two worksites on Kanaris street in the Paphos city centre were torched in the early hours of Monday, acting mayor Angelos Onisiforos said.

The fire started at around 4.30am on Monday and was extinguished by the fire brigade, which Onisiforou thanked for their immediate response.

Onisiforou said there was a CCTV camera in the area and expressed hope that the footage would help identify the perpetrators.

He strongly deplored the actions and pointed out that municipality property belonged to all citizens and those responsible should face justice “regardless of their position or acquaintances”.

Onisiforou wondered what the motives were for destroying public property and called on everyone to show respect to the city and its property.

“It is cool to respect, not destroy,” he added.