A female prison warden was injured during a fight between inmates at the central prison on Sunday, with police still investigating the cause of the incident.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said the warden had been taken to hospital for treatment.

He said the reason for the brawl was not yet known and that investigations were continuing.

The incident took place in the women’s wing of the prison. The warden was reportedly injured while intervening to break up the fight.