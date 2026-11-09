Works began on Monday on the Paphos-Limassol highway tunnel, closing the lanes in one direction.

The works, which will last till November 20, begin at 8am and end at 7pm.

From Monday to Friday, the works will be held on the part of the tunnel in the direction of Limassol, and from November 16 to 20 in the direction of Paphos.

During the works, traffic will be directed to the open side of the tunnel.

The police have urged motorists to drive slowly, keep a safe distance and follow instructions.