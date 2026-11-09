Before the first light twinkles and the first wish is whispered, something begins to stir in the landscape at Minthis.

This Christmas, Minthis invites you into a story hidden amidst nature. A “Winter Forest” is awakening, where lanterns glow like fallen stars, candlelight dances in the windows and the scent of pine and wild herbs carries the promise of something wonderful just around the corner.

As twilight settles over the landscape, familiar places take on a little mystery. A distant melody invites you closer. A warm glow draws you in. For a moment, the world beyond feels far away, and the childhood wonder of Christmas returns.

A full festive programme will bring the “Winter Forest” to life, with memorable dining experiences, music-filled evenings, magical family moments, soothing wellness rituals and cosy winter stays. From moments of shared celebration to peaceful escapes, there will be something to enchant guests of every age.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the Minthis landscape, the celebrations will unfold across the resort, bringing people together while leaving space for quiet moments, unexpected discoveries and the simple pleasure of being somewhere special with those you love.

For now, a few secrets remain among the trees. The lights are waiting. The story is about to begin.

Discover what awaits this Christmas at Minthis and explore the full festive programme here.

Get a first glimpse of the festive theme on Minthis’ social media here.

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