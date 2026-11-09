National Guard conscripts from the 2026 intake were awarded their black berets after successfully completing training with the armoured units, during a ceremony held at Stavros Stylianides military camp on October 27, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by National Guard chief Lieutenant General Emmanouel Theodorou, members of the House defence committee, the conscripts’ families and representatives of religious and local authorities.

Following the ceremony, those attending watched a demonstration of the equipment operated by the brigade.

The black beret is the traditional headgear of armoured troops, worn by personnel serving in tank and other armoured vehicle units.