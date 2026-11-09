Teens have been found driving to school in the Paphos district without a licence or insurance coverage, parking outside the school to attend classes and then driving back home.

According to philenews sources, police inspections have found teens taking their parents’ cars without their knowledge, they said however it was unlikely the parents were not aware of them driving to school and back.

The sources said police ‘Z squad’ carried out checks outside schools in late October and found three minors driving cars to lyceums without a licence or insurance.

Two of the students were found in Polis Chrysochous and one in Paphos.

The vehicles, owned by their parents, were impounded and investigations into why the minors were driving are ongoing.