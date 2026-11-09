Vassos Eliades Accessories Ltd debuts two luxury watch boutiques at COD Mediterranean

Vassos Eliades Accessories Ltd, one of Cyprus’ leading retailers of luxury watches and fine jewellery, celebrated the official opening of its new VE Very Exclusive luxury watch boutique and IWC Schaffhausen boutique at City of Dreams Mediterranean Resort and Casino in Limassol on November 6, 2026.

The exclusive event brought together distinguished guests, valued clients, international representatives of prestigious watchmaking maisons, business partners and members of the media for an evening dedicated to the art of fine watchmaking and the celebration of two important additions to Cyprus’s luxury retail landscape.

The celebrations began with official ribbon-cutting ceremonies at both boutiques, followed by private visits and an elegant cocktail reception at the resort’s Ballroom. Guests enjoyed exclusive brand experiences, including Japanese calligraphy by Grand Seiko, live illustration by Bvlgari, strap personalisation by Panerai and a watchmaking experience by Roger Dubuis, alongside luxury travel showcases by Globe-Trotter and FPM Milano.

The evening also featured a corporate presentation and an address by Evagoras Charalambous, Director of Vassos Eliades Accessories Ltd, followed by live entertainment from VOX Acapella.

VE Very Exclusive: six prestigious watchmaking maisons under one roof

The new VE Very Exclusive boutique brings together six of the world’s most respected watchmaking maisons – Bvlgari, Grand Seiko, Jaeger-LeCoultre, OMEGA, Panerai and Roger Dubuis – creating an exceptional destination for watch enthusiasts, collectors and connoisseurs of Haute Horlogerie.

Designed to offer an elevated and personalised retail experience, the boutique combines contemporary elegance with the distinctive identity and heritage of each represented maison.

Visitors can discover a carefully curated selection of exceptional timepieces, from timeless classics and iconic collections to contemporary innovations, reflecting the artistry, precision and technical excellence of Swiss and Japanese watchmaking.

IWC Schaffhausen: a dedicated boutique celebrating Swiss watchmaking excellence

The opening of the new IWC Schaffhausen boutique marks another important milestone for Vassos Eliades Accessories Ltd, introducing a dedicated retail space for one of Switzerland’s most renowned luxury watch manufacturers.

Founded in Schaffhausen in 1868, IWC is internationally recognised for its engineering expertise, innovative approach to watchmaking and distinctive timepieces that combine technical sophistication with timeless design.

The new boutique offers an exclusive environment where clients can discover IWC’s celebrated collections and experience the brand’s heritage, craftsmanship and commitment to precision through personalised service.

A continued commitment to luxury retail in Cyprus

The opening of the two boutiques further strengthens Vassos Eliades Accessories Ltd’s presence at City of Dreams Mediterranean, where the Group already operates the Cartier, Hublot, Zenith and Damiani boutiques. Together, these six boutiques have established a distinctive luxury watch boulevard within the resort, bringing some of the world’s most prestigious maisons together in one destination. This unique concentration of renowned brands reinforces the company’s commitment to positioning Cyprus as a destination for Haute Horlogerie and delivering exceptional luxury retail experiences.

“Today marks an important milestone, not only for our company, but also for Cyprus and its growing position on the international luxury retail map,” noted Evagoras Charalambous, Director of Vassos Eliades Accessories Ltd.

“The opening of our new VE Very Exclusive boutique and the very first IWC Schaffhausen boutique in Cyprus reflects the confidence that prestigious international watchmaking maisons place in our market and in our longstanding partnerships,” he continued.

“With over 45 years of relationships with leading watchmaking brands, we are proud of what we have achieved and of the exceptional results our teams continue to deliver. Together with our partners and City of Dreams Mediterranean, we remain committed to establishing Cyprus as a destination for exceptional luxury watchmaking.”

For a private viewing please book your appointment now.

Very Exclusive Boutique

COD Mediterranean Limassol

Telephone: +357 25272826

Email: [email protected]

IWC Schaffhausen Boutique

COD Mediterranean Limassol

Telephone: +357 25252556

Email: [email protected]

About Vassos Eliades Accessories Ltd

Vassos Eliades Accessories Ltd is a member of the Vassos Eliades Group of Companies, and is an agent, a distributor and a retailer of the world’s most prestigious Haute Horologerie and Haute Joalerie brands. With a reputation for excellence and service, the company continues to be a trusted destination for those seeking high-quality horologerie in Cyprus.