Former AstroBank customers gain access to Alpha Bank digital services

Alpha Bank Cyprus announced on Tuesday that it completed the integration of former AstroBank operations over the weekend of November 7-8, bringing customers onto a single banking system within the original timetable and just one year after acquiring virtually all of the bank’s assets and liabilities.

The system integration, which marks a significant milestone in Alpha Bank Cyprus’ expansion, brings the former AstroBank’s accounts, products and services into the acquiring bank’s unified operating infrastructure.

The bank said the complex technological and operational transition had been completed according to its original schedule and business plan, following extensive preparation and co-operation between its teams.

From November 9, former AstroBank customers have been served through Alpha Bank Cyprus’ unified banking system, with access to the bank’s Alpha 360 Web and Alpha 360 Mobile digital services.

These platforms, the bank said, “provide customers with a modern and secure environment for managing their everyday banking requirements”.

The integration follows the earlier completion of the merger of the two banks’ staff, alongside the relocation and reorganisation of the branch network, which now comprises 15 branches.

Alpha Bank Cyprus said these changes had been implemented on time and efficiently, creating the necessary conditions for the transition to the unified banking system.

Commenting on the completion of the process, Alpha Bank Cyprus chief executive Miltos Michaelas described the achievement as an important milestone for the bank, particularly given the relatively short period since the acquisition.

“Completing the system integration just one year after the transaction with AstroBank is a significant achievement for Alpha Bank Cyprus,” Michaelas said.

“Delivering such a complex project within the original timetable confirms our operational readiness, the effectiveness of our planning and, above all, the capabilities of our people,” he added.

He also thanked employees who had worked on the integration, as well as customers for their trust and co-operation throughout the process.

“Today, we have a stronger and more integrated banking infrastructure, on which we can develop new capabilities and offer even better services,” Michailas said.

“We are continuing to implement our strategy with the same commitment, investing in technology, customer service and the creation of long-term value for our customers and the Cypriot economy,” he added.

Customer support and transition arrangements

Alpha Bank Cyprus said ensuring a smooth transition for former AstroBank customers had been a central priority, with systematic communication and detailed instructions provided about the changes and any actions customers might need to take.

Customers who have not already done so are being asked to install the Alpha Bank CY Mobile App, using their existing former AstroBank login credentials to continue managing their banking transactions.

They are also required to activate their new Alpha Bank payment cards, which have replaced their previous cards.

Card activation can be completed through Alpha 360 Web or Mobile, by contacting the dedicated customer support call centre on +357 22888799, or at an Alpha Bank ATM in Cyprus.

For debit cards, activation is also possible through the first transaction using a PIN at an ATM or point-of-sale terminal.

To provide further assistance, the bank has created a dedicated section on its website, containing information, announcements and frequently asked questions about the system integration, accounts, cards and digital banking services.

The section is updated regularly and provides practical guidance on issues that may arise during the transition.