Alpha Bank on Thursday unveiled a new corporate identity intended to reflect its transformation and expansion in recent years, with the rebranding also signalling its ambition to strengthen its role as a financial partner to individuals and businesses in Cyprus and other markets.

The new identity, launched under the central message “Defining a new together”, presents the bank as an international financial group seeking to combine its expanded capabilities and expertise to provide more comprehensive financial solutions.

The group said the rebranding reflects a business that has already undergone substantial change, with a greater emphasis on understanding customers’ individual needs and supporting them throughout different stages of their financial lives.

“We have grown in order to become more useful, and our success cannot be greater than the success of those we serve, our customers,” Alpha Bank group chief executive officer Vassilis Psaltis said.

“Our new identity expresses the Alpha Bank we have already created. Our history remains recognisable, while our capabilities today acquire a new, contemporary expression,” he added.

Psaltis linked the new corporate identity to two main strategic priorities, namely providing comprehensive financial coverage for businesses and establishing Alpha Bank as a trusted financial adviser to individuals as they plan their financial lives.

The bank aims to support businesses across their financial requirements while helping individual customers make financial decisions at every stage of their lives.

In Cyprus, Alpha Bank Cyprus chief executive officer Miltos Michaelas said the rebranding represented another important step in the bank’s local development.

“The new corporate identity of Alpha Bank reflects the group’s dynamic evolution and marks another important step in our own growth journey in Cyprus,” Michaelas said.

He said the concept of a ‘new together‘ reflected the bank’s ambition to build a more customer-focused institution, offering personalised service, modern solutions and meaningful advisory support.

“With the strength and expertise of the group, we continue to evolve, creating new opportunities for our customers and actively supporting the growth of the Cypriot economy,” he added.

The bank’s historic symbol has also been updated, with the new visual identity retaining the ancient silver stater of Aegina, a coin dating back approximately 2,600 years.

The coin, which symbolises trust, was selected in 1972 by Giannis Costopoulos as the bank’s emblem.

Its updated design seeks to combine Alpha Bank’s historical heritage with its contemporary corporate identity, providing the foundation for a unified visual image across the group.

The bank said the concept of ‘together‘, which has long been associated with its identity, was also being given renewed meaning through an emphasis on the relationship of trust with customers and its commitment to developing alongside them.

A new advertising campaign, also entitled “Defining a new together”, has been launched alongside the rebranding.

The campaign is built around the idea that people’s lives and financial requirements differ, and that the support they receive should reflect those differences.

“Lives are not the same. Why should the ways of supporting them be the same?” is the central question posed by the campaign.

It goes on to define the new approach through the message that ‘together’ does not mean offering everyone the same thing, but understanding what each individual needs.

The campaign presents the bank as a partner that believes in what customers create, remains alongside them regardless of how far they aspire to go, and offers solutions that are open to everyone while being different for each person.

It also emphasises expanding customers’ horizons and possibilities, positioning Alpha Bank as a companion throughout their personal and professional journeys and in achieving their individual goals.