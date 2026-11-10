The trial of suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, accused of rape and domestic abuse, continued with the hearing of businessman and prosecution witness Theodoros Aristodemou before the Paphos criminal court on Tuesday.

The proceedings focused on the Aristodemou’s testimony and was followed by his cross-examination by the defence.

The evaluation of his testimony is considered important for the development of the case, as he is among the prosecution’s key witnesses.

Upon completion of the businessman’s testimony and cross-examination, the court is expected to examine whether, based on the evidence presented so far, a prima facie case against the defendant has been proven.

The businessman had previously made public allegations in connection with the case.

The proceedings are being held behind closed doors due to the nature of the offences included in the indictment.

The next hearings in the case are set for November 17 and November 27.

The former Paphos mayor faces five charges relating to rape and indecent assault against a woman. He is also accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and of administering a drug or other substance capable of drugging or neutralising a person’s power of resistance.

Phedonos firmly denies all allegations.