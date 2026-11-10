President Nikos Christodoulides flies to Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the Cop31 UN climate change conference, following an official invitation as a result of “systematic and coordinated diplomatic moves by Nicosia”.

Cop31 began on Monday and will wrap up works on November 20, with a two-day summit on November 11 and 12.

The conference is focusing on enhancing international action to address climate change, the implementation of the Paris Agreement and adapting to the consequences of the climate crisis.

In the framework of the summit, heads of state and government will be presenting their views and commitments for climate action.

Discussions will also be held on energy transition, funding climate action and strengthening resilience against the impact of climate change.

Government sources told the Cyprus News Agency that Christodoulides’ participation in the summit was of “particular diplomatic importance”, as he received an invitation as a result of “systematic and coordinated diplomatic moves by Nicosia, with the substantive mobilisation of European institutions and EU member states”.

The same source had pointed out that role the EU played in exerting pressure, with the common position that the full and equal participation of a member state in international procedures could not be questioned or unilaterally restricted.

On October 13, Christodoulides had stressed that he would be attending the Cop31 climate summit, despite Turkey not recognising him as a head of state.

“Of course I will attend. The Republic of Cyprus always attends these summits. I am pleased that, thanks to the decisive contribution of our partners, and following our diplomatic and political efforts conducted away from the public eye, we have achieved a result,” he said.

On October 11, a government sources informed the Cyprus News Agency that Cyprus had reportedly received a letter inviting it to the UN climate summit in Antalya.

The source was responding to an article in Kathimerini which claimed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent personal letters to the leaders of 26 EU member states, inviting them to the leaders’ meeting at COP31 on November 11.

Within those exchanges, the source says Cyprus was originally left out, though it would not clarify who sent the invitation it received.