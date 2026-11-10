Loizos Siakallis, a former PwC Cyprus partner and prominent figure in the island’s business community, died aged 83, leaving a long career in accountancy, entrepreneurship and public service.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed their sorrow at his death, paying tribute to his contribution to the business community.

Born in 1942 in Komi Kepir, in the Karpas peninsula, Siakallis studied and worked in London, where he qualified as a chartered accountant and became a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA).

He subsequently returned to Cyprus and established his own accountancy practice in Famagusta.

Following the Turkish invasion of 1974, he relocated to Larnaca, where he rebuilt his professional career and went on to become a partner and member of the executive board of PwC Cyprus, retiring in 2002.

Alongside his career in accountancy, Siakallis developed business interests in Cyprus and abroad, particularly in tourism, property development and hospitality.

His investments included the Crystal Springs Beach Hotel in Protaras, while he was also involved in property development and the restaurant sector.

Beyond his business activities, he held senior positions on the boards of semi-governmental organisations and public companies and served as an assessor at the Industrial Disputes Tribunal.

He was also closely involved in the development of the Famagusta district, serving on the board of the Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 1989 to 2011, including as its president between 2008 and 2011.

During his presidency, he worked to advance infrastructure and development projects in the government-controlled areas of Famagusta and support local businesses.

Siakallis also served on the board of Keve, contributing to wider efforts to represent and strengthen Cyprus’ business community.

Both chambers paid tribute to his decades of service, recognising his contribution to the island’s commercial and professional sectors.

He is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 11, at noon, at the Church of Panayia Faneromeni in Larnaca.