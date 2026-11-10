United Nations Cyprus problem envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s meetings with the Greek Cypriot mayors-in-exile of Famagusta and Morphou have been cancelled, both municipalities said on Tuesday.

The Cyprus News Agency said that both authorities confirmed that the scheduled meetings of Famagusta’s Simos Ioannou and Morphou’s Victor Hadjiavraam with Holguin had both been cancelled, “due to Holguin’s obligations which arose from [Monday’s] leaders’ meetings”.

Ioannou said that his meeting had been cancelled, “probably because [Holguin] is preparing the report for the UN secretary-general”.

“She asked us to send the memorandum which we would deliver to her by email and we sent it last night. She asked us, if we wish, to meet the UN representatives here whenever we want,” he said.

The meetings’ cancellation comes after President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman agreed on Monday that two new crossing points, south of the village of Louroujina, near Larnaca, and south of the village of Karavostasi, west of Lefka, will open simultaneously.

Additionally, the pair will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the coming weeks.