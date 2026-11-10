A 56-year-old man was was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday after admitting to the arson of a vehicle in Limassol in March.

The incident occurred on March 25, when the accused drove to the scene in a rental car belonging to the company where his ex-wife worked.

He doused the targeted vehicle with flammable liquid and laid a strip of flammable material, which he then set alight.

His movements were captured on CCTV cameras.

The court argued the accused’s actions were methodical, premeditated and carried out with professionalism, taking into account the extent of the damage and the total destruction of the vehicle, showing no regard for consequences and the risks involved in his actions.

The court also took into account five other cases in which the 56-year-old pleaded guilty, including a case of assault and actual bodily harm which occurred in February 2019; obstruction and threats in May 2020; grievous bodily harm, threats, trespass and domestic violence dating back to April 2022; the possession of class A and B drugs, as well as the use of a class A drug and cannabis dating back to October 2024; and theft, trespass with criminal intent and malicious damage in August 2025.

The court emphasised the seriousness of the other offences, arguing that his criminal record as a whole warranted a deterrent sentence, however it took into account his intention to compensate the victim.

He was sentenced to four years in prison.