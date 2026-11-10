A new timetable for the reactivation FMD affected livestock units was presented by Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis at the House on Tuesday as announced further compensation payments for farmers.

“We have established a special compensation framework for the loss of income of affected livestock farmers, with a minimum coverage period of 12 months,” he told the House agriculture committee.

Senekis said the ministry was proceeding with consultations of three additional projects budgeted at €10 million for the reconstruction of livestock, the relocation of units and the decongestion of livestock units.

He explained that the compensation for the loss of income would be paid in two stages, with a first 50 per cent paid upon ordering the animals and the remaining 50 per cent paid once the animals have been settled on the farms.

With regard to the reopening of farms closed due to FMD, he said that specific timetables had been outlined for each region, which would be set out once the units were ready for a “safe reopening”.

Referring to increased production costs, Senekis said that measures totaling €2.5 million had been put in place to support farmers with agricultural diesel, supplies and fertilisers, adding that a further €4.6 million in European funds was secured to address the impact of the prolonged drought.

Committee chairman and Akel MP Yiannakis Gavriel referred to the increase in production costs, saying the government had failed to implement appropriate support measures.

“The price of dyed agricultural diesel alone rose by approximately 55 cents in 2026. Annual consumption stands at 22 million litres,” he said.

Gavriel said that farmers had to shoulder an additional €10 million compared to the previous year, saying this stood in stark contrast to governmental support measures amounting to only €800,000, which he described as “utterly inadequate”.

Gavriel welcomed the fact that compensation payments for culled animals had been completed, however, sharply criticised the government for the lack of timely support for the reopening of livestock units.

“We are, however, seeing delays in the process of helping affected livestock farmers get back on their feet, which is a prerequisite for the payment of compensation for loss of income,” he said.

He called for the swift and full resumption of livestock farming, noting the latter was crucial for halloumi production and said that MPs had urged Senekis to take decisive action to overcome any problems and bring the affected units back into operation immediately.