The trial of two men accused of torturing six people in Pyla last summer was adjourned until November 25 by the Larnaca criminal court on Tuesday.

The case concerns allegations of torture, abduction and organised criminal activity regarding incidents in Larnaca during the summer of 2025.

The defendants, aged 48 and 27, appeared before court, having both pleaded not guilty to the charges at an earlier hearing.

The 48-year-old had asked the court to dismiss the case on grounds of abuse of process, arguing that two separate cases against him should have been brought together under a single indictment.

One case concerns incidents outside Larnaca police headquarters, while the other relates to the alleged torture at the premises in Pyla.

However, the court rejected his application as premature, ruling that the circumstances at this stage did not support his argument.

He faces charges including torture, unlawful deprivation of liberty, causing grievous bodily harm, assault causing actual bodily harm and demanding property with threats.

The 27-year-old faces charges of unlawful deprivation of liberty, torture and assault.

During the investigation, Larnaca police searched premises linked to the 48-year-old and seized evidence for scientific examination.

The suspect was arrested on February 6 and is also being held in connection with a separate case involving a fight and gunfire in Larnaca on January 17.

Police are still looking for another suspect, for whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

They are also trying to identify other people believed to have been involved, with video footage suggesting that more perpetrators took part in the incidents.

Six people are listed as victims in the case.