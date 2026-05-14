Proceedings in the Pyla torture case were postponed on Thursday by the Larnaca criminal court, with two defendants now expected to enter pleas on May 25 in connection with allegations of abduction, organised crime and torture linked to incidents in Larnaca last year.

The court adjourned the case due to scheduling constraints. The two accused, aged 48 and 27, are expected to respond to the charges at the next hearing later this month.

Both men face 16 common charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, participation in a criminal syndicate, unlawful possession and transportation of a firearm, kidnapping, grievous bodily harm and offences relating to torture and degrading treatment.

The charges also include assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, stabbing, possession of an offensive weapon, carrying a weapon to incite terror and threats.

The case relates to a police investigation into alleged organised criminal activity connected to recent violent incidents in Larnaca.

Authorities allege that several victims were abducted and subjected to repeated assaults at a casino in Pyla.

Evidence presented during earlier proceedings includes video footage recovered from mobile phones, which investigators are continuing to examine alongside thousands of digital files gathered during the inquiry.

Prosecutors allege the material depicts acts of violence, coercion and intimidation to extort individuals for money.

Police arrested the 48-year-old suspect on February 6 while he was already being held in connection with a separate investigation into a shooting and fight that took place in Larnaca on January 17.

Authorities said six victims have been identified in the case. They include three Cypriot nationals, one of whom is currently abroad, an Indian national currently overseas, an Arab national believed to be in Cyprus and a sixth individual believed to be a European citizen whose identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police said another suspect remains wanted under an active arrest warrant, while investigators continue efforts to identify additional individuals allegedly involved in the incidents shown in the video material.