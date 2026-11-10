Proceedings in a terrorism case involving five defendants have been adjourned until Thursday, when the facts of the case are expected to be presented before Larnaca Criminal Court, it said on Tuesday.

The hearing concerning a 33-year-old defendant took place behind closed doors. He may be called as a prosecution witness against the other four defendants.

The five face 10 charges, including supporting and participating in the Hamas terrorist organisation, conspiracy to use explosives and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges relate to an alleged conspiracy, between 2025 and May 2026, in Cyprus and abroad, to support Hamas by manufacturing explosives and carry out an act of terrorism that could seriously harm the Republic and intimidate the public.

The defendants are also accused of conspiring to use explosives that could result in deaths and knowingly assisting the terrorist group in making them.

A 41-year-old defendant separately faces a charge of intentionally inciting others to take part in the activities of Hamas.

The remaining four defendants are due to enter pleas on November 17.