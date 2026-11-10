Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Tuesday called for greater efforts to prevent school violence and juvenile delinquency, stressing that prevention must begin in the classroom through respect, shared values and the active involvement of students.

“Violence is not a sign of toughness, bullying is not a game, and humiliating a fellow student is not entertainment,” Fitiris.

Speaking at an awards ceremony honouring schools that distinguished themselves in a competition promoting the education ministry’s policies on preventing and managing school violence, Fitiris said tackling the problem required more than simply enforcing rules and regulations.

Instead, he said, it demanded awareness, participation and personal responsibility from everyone within the school community.

He stressed that education was not simply about passing on knowledge, but also about shaping character, cultivating values and preparing young people to become responsible citizens.

Addressing students directly, Fitiris said their everyday choices could make a decisive difference in preventing bullying and violence.

“When you refuse to take part in an act of bullying, when you protect a fellow student who is being treated unfairly, when you choose dialogue over confrontation, you become active and positive citizens in practice,” he said.

The minister described the prevention of juvenile delinquency as a key priority for the justice ministry, arguing that a society’s effectiveness should not be measured solely by its ability to respond to unlawful behaviour.

“The effectiveness of a society is demonstrated not only by its ability to deal with unlawful acts, but above all by its ability to prevent the conditions that encourage them from developing,” he said.

Fitiris welcomed initiatives that allow students to express themselves, reflect on their behaviour and understand the consequences of delinquency through practical, experience-based educational activities.

Congratulating the winning schools, teachers and students, he said the real measure of the competition’s success would not be the awards presented but the changes it inspired.

He concluded by encouraging students to distinguish themselves not only through their knowledge and abilities, but also through their humanity.

A person’s true worth, he said, lies not only in what they achieve for themselves, but also in the good they do for others.