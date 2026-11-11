Mayor of Akamas Marinos Lambrou is participating in the 35th International Mayors Conference, taking place in Israel from 8 to 12 November 2026, alongside mayors and local government representatives from countries around the world.

Under the central theme “Technology and Artificial Intelligence: Empowering the Cities of Tomorrow”, this year’s conference focuses on the opportunities presented by emerging technologies to modernise cities, enhance the efficiency of municipal services and improve the daily lives of citizens.

The conference features presentations of advanced technological applications and innovative solutions in areas such as smart mobility, water resource management, cybersecurity and the integration of artificial intelligence into local government operations. It also provides valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange, international cooperation and engagement with businesses and organisations at the forefront of technological innovation.

Mayor Lambrou attended the official opening dinner of the conference in Jerusalem on November 8, 2026, together with the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus, Kornelios Korneliou.

“Technology and artificial intelligence are opening up new horizons for local government. They offer significant opportunities to improve our services, manage our resources more effectively and respond to the needs of our citizens with greater speed and efficiency, while delivering higher standards of service,” stated Mayor Lambrou.

“For the Municipality of Akamas, with its unique natural and cultural identity, embracing technology can make a meaningful contribution to environmental protection, sustainable development and the creation of a better quality of life for our residents.”

The Municipality of Akamas’ participation in the 35th International Mayors Conference forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen its international presence, expand its global network and adopt modern practices in local governance. Through access to valuable expertise, fresh perspectives and new opportunities for collaboration, the Municipality aims to support its long-term planning and future development.

With people, the environment and the needs of the local community at the heart of its approach, the Municipality of Akamas seeks to harness the potential of technological advancement to build a modern, efficient and sustainable municipality, shaping its future with vision and a clear sense of purpose.