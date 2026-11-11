A new enquiry arrives. A potential partner sends a proposal. Someone needs an answer before the end of the day. Business decisions rarely wait for a perfectly organised inbox or a complete picture of every risk.

For Cyprus-based Blasfora, these everyday situations provide a practical starting point for technology. The company works across financial analytics, risk assessment and business communication, with tools aimed at helping teams make sense of information they need to act on.

Two problems, a shared need for clarity

Blasfora presents KUDO as its machine-learning-based module for assessing individual and corporate counterparties. MERCURIUS focuses on customer communication, bringing conversations from different channels into a shared workspace.

These products address different jobs. Assessing a counterparty requires evidence and judgement. Handling a customer enquiry requires context, ownership and a timely response. In both cases, collecting more information is only the beginning. A team still needs to understand what matters and decide what happens next.

Consider a growing business reviewing a new supplier while its sales team handles customer questions. The supplier decision needs a clear record of what has been checked and what remains uncertain. The customer conversation needs an owner who can see what was already discussed. Neither task benefits from making people reconstruct the story from scattered files and messages.

A practical way to evaluate technology

For a business exploring new tools, a useful first step is to choose one process that regularly causes friction. Define the problem, agree how success will be measured and test the workflow with the people who will actually use it. A product demonstration should make that process easier to understand, including its limitations and the work required to introduce it.

Blasfora’s products give businesses two starting points for that conversation: understanding counterparty risk and organising customer communication. The questions to bring are concrete. What information will the team see? Who takes the next action? Where does human judgement remain essential?

Explore Blasfora and discuss your business requirements at https://blasfora.cy.