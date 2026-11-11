President Nikos Christodoulides leads all five hypothetical first-round scenarios for the 2028 presidential election, securing between 26 and 30 per cent, according to a new RAI Consultants poll presented on Alpha on Wednesday.

Former presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis ranks second in every scenario, polling between 22 and 24 per cent, while support for other potential candidates varies depending on the combinations tested.

In the first scenario, Christodoulides receives 28 per cent, followed by Mavroyiannis on 22 per cent and former Disy leader Averof Neophytou on 20 per cent.

Former auditor general and Alma leader Odysseas Michaelides receives nine per cent and Elam’s Christos Christou on six per cent.

When businessman John Christodoulou is included, Christodoulides polls 27 per cent, Mavroyiannis 23 per cent and Neophytou 19 per cent.

In a scenario excluding Neophytou, Christodoulides reaches 30 per cent, his highest result across the five combinations, followed by Mavroyiannis on 24 per cent.

Michaelides receives 11 per cent, while George Pamboridis and Christou each secure nine per cent.

In the remaining scenarios, Christodoulides polls 26 and 27 per cent respectively, against 23 per cent for Mavroyiannis in both.

Neophytou receives 19 per cent in the former scenario, while Pamboridis polls 11 per cent in the latter.

The poll also examined four possible second-round contests, in which Christodoulides leads Mavroyiannis by 45 to 38 per cent and Neophytou by 40 to 35 per cent.

Mavroyiannis, meanwhile, leads Neophytou by 41 to 36 per cent and Pamboridis by 42 to 32 per cent.

Across the five first-round scenarios, Neophytou receives between 19 and 20 per cent, while Pamboridis polls between nine and 11 per cent.

Michaelides ranges from seven to 11 per cent, Christou from six to nine per cent and Diko leader Nikolas Papadopoulos from five to six per cent.

The survey was conducted by RAI Consultants on behalf of Alpha Cyprus, through 701 telephone interviews with eligible voters aged 18 and over.