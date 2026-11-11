President Nikos Christodoulides and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Cop31 climate summit in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya to discuss the Cyprus problem, as well as relations between the European Union and the country in which the meeting was held.

Christodoulides raised to von der Leyen the fact that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not remain on the stage to welcome him to the summit earlier in the day.

Christodoulides with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Christodoulides with Huang Runqiu

As well as his meeting with von der Leyen, Christodoulides also met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu.

Tufan Erhurman with Antonio Guterres

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman also held a series of meetings on the summit’s sidelines, holding brief talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Tufan Erhurman with Hakan Fidan Tufan Erhurman with Ilham Aliyev Tufan Erhurman with Cevdet Yilmaz

Elsewhere on the summit’s sidelines, Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ustel also met Yilmaz, and thanked him for both the “hospitality” shown and the “strong support he has shown to the Turkish Cypriot people” following the meeting.

He added that “we will remain firmly committed to working in close cooperation and solidarity with the motherland, Turkey, to ensure that the TRNC grows stronger in every field and attains the position it deserves on the international stage”.