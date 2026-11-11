Coffee Battles by Coffee Berry: putting our people’s creativity at the heart of what we do!

For the third year running, the Zorbas Group organised the Coffee Battles by Coffee Berry, an in-house competition that has now become a well-established tradition, showcasing the talent, creativity and passion of its staff for coffee.

More than just a skills competition, the Coffee Battles are an initiative that strengthens the Group’s internal culture by encouraging creative thinking, teamwork and continuous development.

Over the course of several months, Coffee Berry’s baristas had the opportunity to experiment, develop their skills and create their own signature drink.

This year’s event culminated in the grand final, where four finalists presented their creations. The winning drink managed to impress the judges, standing out for its flavour and aromas of melomakarona, which will be included in Coffee Berry’s limited-edition Christmas range, giving consumers the chance to enjoy it over the festive season.

Through initiatives such as Coffee Battles, the Zorbas Group continues to invest in its people, creating opportunities for them to develop, express themselves and showcase their talent, proving that the best ideas come from within the organisation itself.