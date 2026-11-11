Eight people were arrested as part of overnight police operations on Tuesday night.

Police said that the arrests concerned, cases of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, causing malicious damage, car theft, illegal possession of property, as well as outstanding fine warrants.

During the operations, 449 drivers and 122 passengers were stopped and checked. Additionally, 21 premises were inspected, resulting in one complaint.

Traffic checks resulted in 271 complaints, 74 of which concerned exceeding the speed limit.

Police also carried out 126 alcohol tests were carried out, resulting in 11 complaints.