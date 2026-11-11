British Cypriot billionaire John Christodoulou has said he believes he would win the 2028 presidential election should he decides to stand, claiming he could help resolve the Cyprus problem and improve the country’s economic prospects.

In a post on ‘X’, Christodoulou wrote that he was confident of winning if he entered the race, although he acknowledged the personal sacrifices involved in becoming president.

“If I go for it, I believe I will win. It’s not an easy decision. But I know I can make a difference for Cyprus,” he said.

Christodoulou said “his head was telling him not to stand, but his heart was telling him to go ahead” as he believed he could “help poorer people and put the country in a much better position”.

Turning to the Cyprus problem, he claimed he would invest “my last euro in Cyprus” if relations with Turkey were more stable, arguing that a settlement would generate economic growth of “between 25 and 50 per cent” across businesses.

Christodoulou acknowledged that he had no authority to represent the Republic of Cyprus in negotiations with Turkey, but suggested he could arrange meetings or act as a mediator.

He said he preferred to retain control over matters in which he became involved, as he felt responsible for delivering on his commitments.

The businessman has previously said he would make a final decision on a presidential candidacy in January, after consulting his family.

He has described himself as politically unaffiliated, saying his “mind is with Disy, but my heart is with Akel”, while confirming his close relationship with Direct Democracy leader Fidias Panayiotou.

Christodoulou, who left Cyprus aged nine following the 1974 Turkish invasion, has repeatedly cited his experience as a refugee and the continuing division of the island as reasons for considering a political role.

He owns the Yianis Group, whose property portfolio includes hotels and residential developments in Britain.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 estimated his wealth at £2.7 billion, and in Cyprus, he is primarily active through the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

In 2021 he was reported to be close to a £30 million takeover of Omonia football club, but talks with majority owner Stavros Papastavrou reportedly collapsed.

His British business affairs have drawn scrutiny, for in 2012 hotel owning companies in the group went into administration, costing him a Manchester Marriott and a Park Inn near Heathrow.

In 2022 he reportedly admitted to a tribunal that residents at 1 West India Quay had been overcharged by 26 per cent on utilities.

In March 2024 the UK government began legal action seeking £20.5 million from his companies towards fixing unsafe blocks at Canary Riverside.