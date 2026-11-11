The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will host a high-level round-table discussion in Nicosia on November 13, bringing together government officials, business representatives and diplomats to explore ways of strengthening Cyprus’ economic and investment cooperation with India, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and Kazakhstan.

The closed-door meeting will take place at Nicosia Town Hall between 9.30am and 12.30pm, as part of the CFS Business & Investment Forum 2026, which will be held at the Royal Hall in Nicosia.

Organised by Keve in collaboration with the Municipality of Nicosia, the discussion will focus on expanding Cyprus’ international economic relationships and identifying investment opportunities with strategically important markets.

Participants are expected to include representatives of the government, Invest Cyprus, Keve, business and investment organisations, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and heads or representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to Cyprus from India, GCC member states and Kazakhstan.

The initiative is intended to provide a platform for discussing potential areas of cooperation, strengthening existing business relationships and exploring opportunities for closer economic engagement between Cyprus and the participating countries.

Participation in the round-table discussion is free, but registration is compulsory, with places limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The meeting will be followed by a networking cocktail reception, allowing participants to exchange views, establish business contacts and explore potential partnerships in a more informal setting.

The discussion forms part of two consecutive events taking place in Nicosia on November 12 and 13, with the Cyprus Fintech Summit 2026 scheduled for November 12 and the CFS Business & Investment Forum taking place the following day.

Both events will be held at the Royal Hall and under the auspices of the Office of the Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus, Invest Cyprus, Keve, the High Commission of India in Cyprus, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and the Cyprus International Business Association (CIBA).

Keve members interested in attending the fintech summit and investment forum will also be eligible for a special ticket rate for the Cyprus Fintech Summit, which includes dinner.

The organisers have also made available the programmes for both days, alongside information on sponsorship and exhibition opportunities.

Further information and tickets for the summit are available through the event’s official website, while interested participants can contact the organisers by email.