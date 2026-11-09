Cyprus targets foreign investors and skilled workers with four-year strategy

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday reviewed its participation in last week’s annual American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham) conference, highlighting the need to turn strategic partnerships into investment and new business opportunities for the island’s economy.

The conference, titled “Strategic Corridors & Alliances – Transatlantic Cooperation & Europe’s Global Connectivity”, brought together business and government representatives to discuss international economic cooperation, investment and the changing geopolitical environment.

In a statement, Keve said its president, Stavros Stavrou, had highlighted the importance of strengthening transatlantic economic cooperation and making better use of strategic partnerships to benefit Cyprus’ economy and businesses.

Stavrou said the international economic environment was undergoing profound changes, with strategic competition, the energy transition, technological developments, shifting investment and trade patterns, geopolitical tensions and regional and interstate conflicts forcing governments and businesses to reconsider established models of economic cooperation.

For the business community, these developments were not abstract geopolitical issues but factors directly affecting investment decisions, supply chains, energy costs, market access and digital infrastructure, ultimately shaping the competitiveness of companies, Keve said.

Turning to Cyprus, Stavrou pointed out that the country had developed a strong international business orientation and a particularly outward-looking private sector.

The challenge, he said, was to build further on these advantages to ensure Cyprus remained competitive, reliable and attractive in an increasingly demanding international environment.

Keve said the chamber’s president had stressed the need for further investment in infrastructure, energy capabilities, digital capacity and international connectivity, alongside the maintenance of a predictable and business-friendly regulatory environment.

Stavrou also highlighted the importance of the transatlantic relationship, arguing that closer economic cooperation between Europe and the United States could contribute significantly to innovation, investment, energy security, technological development and economic resilience.

He also referred to the opportunities arising from stronger cooperation between Cyprus and partners in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, particularly as businesses sought reliable bases from which to operate across different markets.

The chamber said Stavrou had delivered a clear message regarding the role of the business community, stressing that opportunities required strategic planning, investment and meaningful cooperation between governments and the private sector.

Keve remained committed to supporting initiatives that strengthened Cyprus’ competitiveness, encouraged investment, expanded international business cooperation and created tangible opportunities for Cypriot enterprises, he said.

The statement concluded by stressing that the real test of strategic partnerships was whether they delivered practical results, including new investment, stronger businesses, quality employment, innovation and sustainable economic growth.

Stavrou also expressed the hope that discussions at the conference would lead to new ideas, partnerships and, above all, new business opportunities.

The government’s position

The conference also saw Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou announce a four-year strategy to attract foreign investors and skilled workers, as Cyprus seeks to strengthen its international business appeal.

Ioannou said investor confidence depended on transparent procedures, effective regulation and efficient public services, identifying these as essential foundations for attracting international capital and talent.

He described transatlantic cooperation as a clear strategic priority, grounded in democracy and respect for international law.

The minister said the Cyprus-United States strategic dialogue provided a robust framework for cooperation across security, crisis management, energy, trade, investment and education.

He also highlighted the role of transatlantic liquefied natural gas trade and Eastern Mediterranean resources in helping Europe diversify its energy supply.

The participation of American companies in Cyprus’ maritime waters, he said, demonstrated the value of such cooperation.

Ioannou added that renewable energy projects and electricity interconnection initiatives needed to be supported by sound technical assessments, reliable financing and environmental responsibility.

He also pointed to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as an important source of potential trade and investment opportunities.

AmCham’s investment priorities

American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus president Marios Kapiris highlighted the organisation’s focus on attracting investment and promoting cooperation in energy and technology.

The chamber’s conference sought to explore how strategic corridors and alliances could strengthen international economic ties and create opportunities for businesses operating in Cyprus.

Keve’s Stavrou, meanwhile, emphasised that strategic partnerships would only produce meaningful outcomes if they were backed by active cooperation between the government and the private sector.

Together, the messages from the conference placed investment attraction, international connectivity, energy cooperation and technological development at the centre of Cyprus’ efforts to strengthen its position as a regional business hub.