Former European Commissioner and former Disy deputy Stella Kyriakidou publicly backed Giorgos Pamboridis in the contest to become Disy’s candidate for the 2028 presidential elections.

In a statement addressed to Disy members, she said though “recent health difficulties” would prevent her from attending the internal party process in person, “remaining silent at a critical moment for the party would not be responsible”.

Kyriakidou said her support for Pamboridis was based on their cooperation during the introduction of the general health service (Gesy).

She said she had “witnessed his ability to pursue political objectives, build alliances and find solutions while holding positions of responsibility”.

Her endorsement comes amid growing divisions within Disy over the contest between Pamboridis and former party leader Averof Neophytou.

Former finance minister and senior Disy figure Haris Georgiades has also publicly backed Pamboridis, saying on Tuesday that he would view his selection positively.

Speaking on Omega TV, Georgiades said Neophytou’s handling of the possibility of an independent presidential candidacy had amounted to political blackmail, in his view, and had created a situation within the party that members had not freely chosen.

Georgiades has said he will not participate in Neophytou’s campaign if the former party leader wins the nomination.

He has also offered to step down as chairman of the Glafcos Clerides Institute, Disy’s affiliated think tank.