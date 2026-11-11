A former lawyer has been fined €10,000 and officially reprimanded by the Cyprus Bar Association (CBA) over what was deemed a sexist comment he made on Facebook five years ago, it emerged on Wednesday.

The man, who remained unrepentant throughout the disciplinary hearing, countered in his own defence that he had merely told the truth and that it was a free-speech matter.

The CBA decision to fine and reprimand him was unanimous, according to Phileleftheros.

He was found guilty of disgraceful conduct or conduct incompatible with the profession of lawyer in violation of both legislation governing lawyers and the CBA code of ethics.

Initially, he had faced five charges. Three were dismissed. He was acquitted on the fourth count related to allegedly recording meetings.

The fifth count alleged that while he was still a practicing lawyer and member of the CBA he attended the inauguration of a new building during which a group from a local high school took part in the evening’s cultural programme. He was reportedly there representing the CBA.

The lawyer was accused of making a derogatory remark later on Facebook about a female student’s appearance and criticising those who allowed her to appear in the event. No specifics were given but the comment sparked a backlash on social media and within the profession, prompting a complaint to the CBA.

Post deleted after three days

The CBA said the lawyer had deleted the post within three days. However, the hearing into his behaviour went ahead and he was found guilty two months ago but the penalties were just handed down this week.

It ruled that the disciplinary liability of the lawyer was not limited only to behaviour related to the exercise of his professional duties, but also extended to acts that tend to adversely affect the prestige of the profession.

“The post made by the defendant lawyer in his institutional capacity referring to a student constitutes inappropriate behaviour and conduct incompatible with the profession of lawyer,” the ruling said.

“We believe it is right to emphasise the responsibility that lawyers bear, especially when they act in their capacity as representatives of either local associations or other institutionalised bodies of the profession to act with a view to preserving the prestige and reputation of the profession, but also considering the burden of their responsibility as co-administers of justice.”

Behaviour judged as intimidating

His behaviour was not only sexist and offensive but constituted derogatory public discourse that “could intimidate and/or stigmatise and/or reproduce negative stereotypes”, especially when they concern, or are addressed to minors.

“These are in no way consistent with the principles of honour and dignity of the profession that lawyers must uphold and their duty towards the public whose rights they are called upon to protect and cannot be tolerated,” the ruling added. It also factored in “his complete lack of remorse”.

During his own mitigation during the penalty hearing, he stated: “I witnessed an unacceptable event. The girl’s appearance was unacceptable. I cannot imagine that there could be people who would approve of this. What I said was completely true. What I wrote concerned those who allowed her to appear in the way she did, with a clear message to take action next time.

“You will punish me for what? Because I told the truth? Because I spoke out, calling for an end to an unacceptable phenomenon? Because if we get to this point, I think we are entering very, very dangerous paths. And this is where we need to reiterate what freedom of speech means.”