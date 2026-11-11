Thousands of calves have been illegally transported from government-controlled areas to the occupied north, Cyprus Institute president Stavros Malas claimed on Wednesday, linking the trade to the foot-and-mouth disease crisis and accusing state services of failing to tackle the problem.

Speaking at the 8th Cyprus Dairy, Agriculture and Livestock Conference, Malas, who heads the Special Scientific Committee for the Reconstruction and Upgrading of Cyprus’ Livestock Sector, warned that the disease outbreak had exposed serious structural weaknesses in livestock farming.

He called for a fundamental overhaul of the sector, arguing that existing practices had created systemic risks.

Malas claimed that thousands of calves had been transported illegally to the north, where he said beef prices had reached €35, although he did not specify the unit of measurement.

“We produce milk, we are not interested in meat, and we send [animals] through illegal trafficking to the occupied areas. We are missing a great many male animals,” he said.

“Don’t cows in Cyprus give birth to males?” he asked.

“That is why this disaster came upon us. It was not just one truck carrying animals that was leaving. Thousands of animals were going to the occupied areas. This is both a challenge and an insult to the state services,” Malas said.

He argued that the foot-and-mouth disease crisis had highlighted longstanding problems in the organisation of Cyprus’ livestock sector.

“Cyprus’ livestock sector has been structured in a way that rests on very precarious foundations, resulting in systemic risk,” he said.

According to Malas, weaknesses in spatial planning, biosecurity and the organisation of livestock farming, particularly sheep and goat farming, had left the industry vulnerable.

He outlined proposals for restructuring the sector through a recovery and reconstruction programme and a proposed 12-year plan covering 2027 to 2038.

Malas identified three main factors driving the need for reform: changes to the European Union’s regulatory framework, the requirements associated with halloumi’s protected designation of origin (PDO) status, and climate change.

On halloumi, he said Cyprus needed to determine how the PDO framework should shape the future of livestock production.

He also warned that climate change would have a profound effect on farming conditions in the region.

“According to scientists’ projections, it will primarily affect the Middle East, with our region at its centre, resulting in drastic changes to the conditions under which we develop livestock farming,” he said.

Malas announced that the Cyprus Institute would soon publish an extensive study prepared in cooperation with international analysts.

He said a sustainable livestock sector needed to be built around three interconnected elements: animal feed and its production costs, livestock productivity, and the environmental and biosecurity conditions under which animals are raised.

He also highlighted the lack of planning for meat production in the dairy cattle sector.

According to Malas, dairy farmers generally had little financial incentive to produce meat because of the favourable prices they received for cow’s milk.

Meat production, however, remained an important source of income for sheep and goat farmers, many of whom did not have sufficient numbers of productive animals.

Malas stressed that Cyprus did not necessarily need more livestock, but more productive animals.

Dr Makis Antoniades

Government outlines support measures

In an address delivered on behalf of Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis, Agriculture Department director Dr Makis Antoniades outlined the government’s priorities for supporting livestock farming and strengthening the sector’s resilience.

The minister said the central challenge was ensuring that agricultural production remained sustainable and competitive while providing decent incomes for rural communities and quality products for consumers.

Referring to the impact of foot-and-mouth disease, he acknowledged that the outbreak had caused losses of livestock and income, affecting the entire production and processing chain.

“The government has a responsibility to stand by those affected, consistently implement support measures and contribute to the safe resumption of operations and the rebuilding of livestock farms,” he said.

He added that a framework of support measures had already been approved, covering compensation, lost income and the rebuilding of livestock populations, with animal health protection and biosecurity remaining essential conditions.

Turning to the dairy sector, the minister described PDO halloumi as an emblematic product and a significant competitive advantage for Cyprus.

He said government policy was focused on supporting sustainable livestock farms while safeguarding the quality and credibility of halloumi.

Acknowledging that producers needed access to financing, modern equipment and technology without being burdened by excessive bureaucracy, he outlined several priorities included in the ministry’s 2027 budget.

These included improving access to financing, simplifying permit procedures for agricultural and livestock facilities, and accelerating the examination of measures under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

Referring to the new CAP framework discussed at the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Luxembourg on October 26, the minister said it offered flexibility to support production while addressing climate pressures, water scarcity and the higher costs associated with an island economy.

“Our aim is to submit a new strategic plan, targeted and adapted to the real needs of Cypriot agriculture, which will genuinely strengthen farmers’ incomes and address the challenges and problems facing our agriculture,” he concluded.