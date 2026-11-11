64-year-old Apollonas Zosmidis died in a road accident on the Evrychou – Astromeritis highway near the village of Koutrafas on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the accident occurred around 6pm, as the 64-year-old was driving on the highway, when his vehicle veered off course and crashed into a concrete dividing barrier and then into an embankment, where it came to a halt.

The driver was thrown out of the vehicle onto the highway. He was taken to hospital,where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigations are ongoing.