64-year-old Apollonas Zosmidis died in a road accident on the Evrychou – Astromeritis highway near the village of Koutrafas on Tuesday evening.
Police said that the accident occurred around 6pm, as the 64-year-old was driving on the highway, when his vehicle veered off course and crashed into a concrete dividing barrier and then into an embankment, where it came to a halt.
The driver was thrown out of the vehicle onto the highway. He was taken to hospital,where he was pronounced dead.
Police investigations are ongoing.
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