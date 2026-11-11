Argentine emerges as leading candidate to take charge at Old Trafford

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Mauricio Pochettino over becoming the club’s next manager, as uncertainty grows over Michael Carrick’s position at Old Trafford.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager has emerged as United’s preferred candidate should the club decide to end Carrick’s spell in charge, with discussions already taking place between the Premier League side and Pochettino’s representatives.

According to reports, negotiations have focused on personal terms, with United increasingly looking towards the 54-year-old Argentine as they consider a change in leadership.

Carrick’s future is expected to be a major topic at a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday involving United chief executive Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The club has endured a nightmare start to the campaign, leaving it in the Premier League relegation zone after managing just one victory in its opening 10 league matches.

Sunday’s chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford did little to ease the pressure, despite United twice recovering from two-goal deficits to claim a point.

Carrick, who enjoyed a successful spell as interim manager before being handed the permanent position, is now facing the prospect of losing his job just months into his tenure.

Pochettino has been on United’s radar for several years. The Argentine was previously considered for the managerial vacancy following the departures of Jose Mourinho and Erik ten Hag, but the club ultimately opted for other appointments.

His experience in English football is seen as a significant attraction. He made his name at Southampton before guiding Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final, establishing a reputation for developing young players and building competitive teams.

He subsequently managed Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before taking charge of the United States national team.

However, securing his services will not necessarily be straightforward.

Pochettino renewed his contract with the United States Soccer Federation in August, committing himself to the national team project through to the 2030 World Cup.

His agreement is understood to include a release clause worth approximately $10 million, although additional compensation could be required if members of his coaching staff also move to Manchester.

The United States are also preparing for two Concacaf Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti, scheduled for the coming days, adding another consideration to the timing of any potential departure.

Pochettino is reportedly receptive to the possibility of returning to the Premier League and taking charge of one of England’s biggest clubs.

For United, his appointment would represent another attempt to find a long-term solution to the managerial instability that has followed the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The club has yet to announce a final decision on Carrick, while no agreement with Pochettino has been officially confirmed.

Nevertheless, the reported discussions suggest United are making preparations for a possible change, with the Argentine increasingly well placed to become the next man in the Old Trafford dugout.