Former negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis has said he will only stand in the 2028 presidential election if he believes he can win.

Speaking to Sigma, Mavroyiannis commented that “If I run for office, I want to run to win, it will not be a symbolic candidacy.”

Mavroyiannis said he has not made a final decision, and he and his associates will decide together before the end of the year, with any announcement planned for January.

Even if he declares, he said the campaign would be judged against developments in the run-up to the election.

Should it become clear by the summer or later that momentum behind his candidacy has weakened, he said the position would be reconsidered.

Mavroyiannis has lost twice previously, being beaten by Nicos Anastasiades in the 2018 runoff and by Nikos Christodoulides in the 2023 runoff, standing both times with Akel support.

A poll by RAI Consultants for Alpha Cyprus, presented on Wednesday, placed him second behind Christodoulides in all five first round scenarios tested.

Mavroyiannis polled between 22 and 24 per cent, against between 26 and 30 per cent for the president.

Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou polled between 19 and 20 per cent in the first-round scenarios.

Alma leader Odysseas Michaelides received between seven and 11 per cent, and Elam’s Christos Christou between six and nine per cent.

In a possible second round, Christodoulides led Mavroyiannis by 45 to 38 per cent and Neophytou by 40 to 35 per cent.

Mavroyiannis led Neophytou by 41 to 36 per cent and George Pamboridis by 42 to 32 per cent.