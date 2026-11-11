Connecting higher education more efficiently to the labour market is one of Cyprus’ main goals going forward, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Wednesday.

“The interconnection of the study programmes offered by Cyprus higher education institutions with the labour market is one of the key factors for the successful professional rehabilitation of graduates and the economic development of societies,” she said during an address at the graduation ceremony of the Open University of Cyprus on Tuesday night.

Part of this will involve two major national surveys and one EU survey, which will collect the relevant data from both graduates and employers, the minster added.

“The connection of higher education with the labour market does not imply a limitation of the autonomy of higher education institutions in determining the content of the study programmes they offer exclusively based on the needs of the labour market,” she stressed.

But reliable data was a necessary component for higher education institutions to plan and review their programmes while taking into account the needs of the labour market. The ultimate goal is to provide students with the appropriate skills to enhance their employability after graduation.

“By investing in the key areas of research and innovation for economic development, the involved ministries and organisations are already in consultation… in order to allow their participation in companies that will convert knowledge into marketable skills,” she said.

In her address, the minister also pointed out the importance of the Open University, which exclusively offers distance learning but participates in a large number of local, European and international networks and organisations.

“This participation has contributed to the development of important strategic partnerships and actions, which provide the necessary knowledge and skills to meet ever-changing educational needs,” she said.

“Responding to the demands of the modern era and utilising different approaches to online teaching, it has managed to create a modern, innovative and digital learning environment and establish itself, both locally and internationally, among the leading distance learning institutions.”

The minister said that with the right strategies as per the government’s programme for higher education, Cyprus could be transformed into a quality and upgraded educational and research centre.