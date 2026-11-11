With the key message “Even on Black Friday, I got it from Skroutz!”, the most popular marketplace in Greece and Cyprus is making a strong entry into the busiest shopping period of the year, offering Cypriot consumers a smart and secure online shopping experience.

With a vast range covering every possible need – from technology, fashion and personal care to homewares – the platform brings together genuine offers from 8,000 partner businesses in Cyprus and Greece, making this year’s shopping simpler and more affordable than ever.

Price transparency with filters and special markings

To help consumers spot genuine bargains straight away, Skroutz has created special labels and filters in the search results, on each product page and in the special offers list:

‘Best price of 2026’ label: This immediately informs the user that the product is at its lowest price of the year on Skroutz, whilst also allowing consumers to track the product’s price history over time on the platform.

‘Top deal’ label: Highlights the platform’s biggest discounts, making it easier for consumers to discover rare shopping opportunities.

Shopping vouchers and an exclusive Skroutz Plus offer

Consumers in Cyprus can take advantage of special promotions that will make their shopping even better value:

Shopping vouchers for Black Friday week and the Christmas period: By shopping between November 9 and 18, users will receive discount vouchers which they can redeem during Black Friday week as well as on their Christmas shopping. More specifically, for purchases between €200 and €600, customers receive a €50 voucher for their next order, provided it is worth more than €300. For purchases over €600, customers receive a €100 voucher for their next order, provided it is worth more than €400. It is possible for the same user to receive both vouchers by placing separate orders.

Shopping vouchers during the four-day Black Friday & Cyber Monday period: From November 27 to 30, consumers in Cyprus will receive additional discount vouchers for their future purchases. Specifically, for purchases between €100 and €250, they will receive a €20 voucher for their next order of over €100. For purchases over €250, they will receive a €30 voucher for their next order of over €120. It is possible for the same user to receive both vouchers by placing separate orders.

From November 27 to 30, consumers in Cyprus will receive additional discount vouchers for their future purchases. Specifically, for purchases between €100 and €250, they will receive a €20 voucher for their next order of over €100. For purchases over €250, they will receive a €30 voucher for their next order of over €120. It is possible for the same user to receive both vouchers by placing separate orders. Six-month Skroutz Plus subscription for €36 (instead of €48): Exclusively during Black Friday week (23–30 November), the six-month subscription is available for €36 instead of €48 (€6 per month), allowing users to enjoy all the benefits of the service: free delivery, exclusive Plus Deals, Coins and free returns.

Six-month Scroutz Plus subscription for €36 (instead of €48): Exclusively during Black Friday week (November 23–30), the six-month subscription is available for €36 instead of €48 (€6 per month), allowing users to enjoy all the benefits of the service: free delivery, exclusive Plus offers, Coins and free returns.

About Skroutz

Skroutz S.A. connects millions of consumers with thousands of shops that choose to advertise on Greece’s largest online shopping platform.

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