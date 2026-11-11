On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy, with isolated showers expected, mainly in the mountains and in the west.

Temperatures will rise to 21 degrees Celsius inland, around 22 degrees on the coast and 11 degrees in the higher mountainous areas.

Winds will initially blow variable weak at up to 3 Beaufort, to later become mainly southwesterly to westerly, reaching up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Tonight it will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures will drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland, around 14 degrees on the coast and to 7 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast at 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Thursday, it will be partly cloudy, with isolated rains expected in the higher mountains during midday.

Friday and Saturday will see periods of increased cloud in some areas.

The temperature will gradually rise until Saturday.