Delays in issuing development permits are holding back efforts to bring more affordable homes onto the Cyprus property market, according to concerns raised during a meeting between the Cyprus Property Developers Association and the Cyprus Land Development Organisation (Koag).

The two organisations met this week to discuss the country’s growing housing challenges, with particular emphasis on increasing the supply of affordable housing and addressing the difficulties faced by people seeking suitable homes within their budgets.

The meeting brought together Koag chairman Nicolas Diomidous and Property Developers Association president Yiannis Misirlis, alongside other representatives of the two organisations.

According to an announcement issued by the association, discussions focused on current housing needs and the obstacles preventing more affordable properties from reaching the market.

A particular concern was the lengthy licensing process for developments undertaken as part of the government’s housing policy.

These delays, the association explained, directly affect construction schedules and, consequently, the speed at which new affordable homes can become available to prospective buyers and tenants.

The two sides consequently emphasised the need for faster and more predictable licensing procedures, describing them as essential to increasing the supply of affordable housing, particularly for people facing the greatest financial difficulties.

The discussion also turned to the role of KOAG, with the association stressing the importance of continued support and greater resources for the organisation.

Strengthening Koag, it explained, would allow it to play a more substantial role in implementing housing policy and expanding the availability of affordable homes across Cyprus.

For its part, the Property Developers Association reaffirmed its commitment to participating in discussions on the housing crisis, putting forward practical, evidence-based proposals and working closely with the relevant authorities.

The association maintained that closer cooperation between the public and private sectors would be important in delivering more affordable housing options and addressing the difficulties faced by households seeking a home.