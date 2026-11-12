Akamas mayor Marinos Lambrou met with the President of Israel Isaac Herzog at his residence in Jerusalem on Thursday.

According to the Israeli presidency, Herzog informed Lambrou of his “deep awareness of the Akamas area, its environmental importance and its natural heritage”.

The initiativedc took place during the 35th International Mayors Conference, organised by the American Jewish Congress with the American Council for World Jewry.

Israeli investment is already well established at the western edge of the Akamas, in Polis Chrysochous, with Israel’s largest hotel operator, Fattal, having established the Leonardo Club Lathi on the site of the former Elia Latchi holiday village, at a cost of some €65 million, taking its Cyprus portfolio to nine hotels.

The project itself had been contested, as a building permit was issued in February despite earlier findings of repeated illegal construction, and amended permits allowed extra floors on several blocks.

Fattal executives say the group is now the largest international hotel operator in Cyprus by number of properties, and that its hotels offer Hebrew signage and kosher options for Israeli guests.

Polis municipal council amended its bylaws to allow three storey tourist buildings a week before handing its planning powers to the Paphos district local government organisation.