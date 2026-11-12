Anthi Theocharous has taken over as president of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) for the 2026–2029 term, succeeding Andreas Tsouloftas after six years at the helm of the organisation.

The change in leadership was confirmed during the chamber’s 64th Annual General Meeting, held this week in Limassol, bringing Tsouloftas’ presidency, which began in 2020, to a close.

Theocharous, who previously served as the chamber’s vice-president for tourism, will now lead its newly appointed board of directors for the next three years, marking a change in the leadership of one of Cyprus’ main regional business organisations.

The new board also reflects the growing presence of women in business leadership, with the chamber highlighting the importance of female participation in decision-making.

The meeting was attended by Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Michael Damianos, who delivered the opening address.

He was followed by Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou, Limassol district local government organisation (EOA) president Yiannis Tsouloftas, and Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis.

Their addresses focused on the importance of closer cooperation between the government, local authorities and the business community in supporting economic growth and development across Limassol.

Also attending were the president and director-general of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), which congratulated Theocharous on her election and thanked outgoing president Tsouloftas for the close cooperation between the two organisations during his tenure.

The shipping chamber described Evel as a longstanding partner, recognising its contribution to Limassol’s business development over more than six decades.

It also stressed that cooperation between the two chambers has helped highlight the shipping industry’s importance to the Cypriot economy and the wider business community.

Through continued dialogue and joint efforts, the organisations remain committed to supporting the growth and competitiveness of Cyprus’ economy, the CSC added.

Meanwhile, outgoing president Andreas Tsouloftas presented an account of the chamber’s activities and initiatives during his 2020–2026 tenure, focusing particularly on its efforts to promote major infrastructure projects and address longstanding development issues affecting the district.

He also reviewed the chamber’s interventions on matters affecting local businesses, including the need to accelerate development plans and tackle obstacles to economic activity.

During his six years in office, the chamber strengthened its institutional role as a representative of Limassol’s business community, while continuing to press for investment in infrastructure and improvements to the district’s economic prospects.

The meeting also included an awards ceremony recognising businesses and individuals for their longstanding contributions, including members marking 50 years of continuous membership in the chamber.

Tributes were also paid to three former contributors to the organisation who have passed away, Tonis Antoniou, Dimi Mavropoulos and Andreas Laou, in recognition of their service to the chamber.

Turning to the new leadership, Ilikos Charalambous takes over as vice-president for commerce, Vasos Demetriades for industry and Christos Nicolaou for services.

The tourism portfolio passes to Nicolas Agiomamitis, while Ilias Theodorou becomes vice-president for finance and Demosthenes Mavrellis assumes responsibility for innovation and technology.

Ilias Neocleous will serve as honorary secretary.

The board’s other members are Minos Agathocleous, Marios Antoniou, George Demetriou, Anastasios Kounoudis, Marios Constantinou, Xanthos Nemptsas, Antonis Pappas, Charalambos Pattichis, Chrysis Petousis, Farah Shammas, Andreas Tsouloftas and Kyriacos Hadjiathanasiou.

Meanwhile, Costas Ioannides, Agathi Katsi, Anna Petraki, Filippos Filis and Tonis Hadjiloucas have been appointed as members by distinction.

Tsouloftas also retains a place in the chamber’s new structure as immediate past president, ensuring continuity between the outgoing and incoming leadership.

With Theocharous now taking the presidency, the chamber enters its 2026–2029 term with a new leadership team covering commerce, industry, services, tourism, finance, innovation and technology.